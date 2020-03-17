Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $7.48 Million Stock Position in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,833 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Columbia Banking System worth $7,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,180,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,416,000 after purchasing an additional 259,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,625,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,819,000 after purchasing an additional 127,171 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,928,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,478,000 after purchasing an additional 244,039 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 763,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,062,000 after purchasing an additional 160,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 5.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 566,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after purchasing an additional 30,612 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Craig D. Eerkes bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.27 per share, for a total transaction of $28,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,842.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System stock traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,770. Columbia Banking System Inc has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $146.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

A number of research firms recently commented on COLB. TheStreet downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.