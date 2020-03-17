Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $8.13 Million Stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Cinemark worth $8,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 1.7% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 173,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark stock traded down $3.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.96. 13,316,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,054,197. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average is $33.44. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $43.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $788.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.87 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is 88.34%.

CNK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cinemark from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Cinemark from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

In other Cinemark news, Director Lee Roy Mitchell acquired 106,001 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.28 per share, for a total transaction of $877,688.28. Also, CEO Mark Zoradi acquired 20,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $517,400.00. Insiders acquired a total of 200,801 shares of company stock valued at $3,330,164 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

