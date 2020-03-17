Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $8.64 Million Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,475 shares during the quarter. Penske Automotive Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Penske Automotive Group worth $8,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of PAG traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.57. The stock had a trading volume of 694,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,676. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $53.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.