Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $9.97 Million Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Chemed accounts for approximately 1.1% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Chemed worth $9,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 876.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $448.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Chemed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.00.

Shares of CHE traded down $7.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $358.03. 136,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,048. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $313.49 and a 52 week high of $513.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $458.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $436.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $522.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.20 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 9.18%.

In other news, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.06, for a total value of $1,017,727.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,282.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank E. Wood sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.17, for a total value of $534,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,612.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

