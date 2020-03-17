Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,922 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Jack in the Box worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000.

JACK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.17.

JACK stock traded down $6.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.25. 2,614,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,364. The company has a market capitalization of $985.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.34. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.76 and a 52-week high of $93.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.35.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $307.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.47 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 5,960 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $509,699.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,470,084.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 334 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $25,915.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,703,388.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,291 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

