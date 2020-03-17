Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 397,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,221 shares during the period. Outfront Media accounts for 1.1% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $10,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,093,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,698,000 after acquiring an additional 910,767 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Outfront Media by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,307,000 after purchasing an additional 27,484 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Outfront Media by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,008,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,982 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Outfront Media by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,255,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,007 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Outfront Media by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,156,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,472,000 after purchasing an additional 270,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OUT. Imperial Capital increased their price target on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outfront Media currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

In other news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,011,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OUT stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.55. 5,203,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,349. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average of $27.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Outfront Media Inc has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $31.20. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.36). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

