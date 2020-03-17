Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,218 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Parsley Energy worth $6,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Parsley Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,546,873 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $257,526,000 after purchasing an additional 354,766 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,957,716 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $133,690,000 after buying an additional 186,645 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,090,522 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $96,262,000 after buying an additional 81,361 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,332,806 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $81,933,000 after buying an additional 430,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,680,089 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,590,000 after buying an additional 667,635 shares during the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Parsley Energy news, Director A R. Alameddine acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

PE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra cut their price objective on Parsley Energy from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Shares of NYSE PE traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.88. 15,731,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,545,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Parsley Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.42.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Parsley Energy had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $522.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.86%.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

