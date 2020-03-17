Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Makes New $6.65 Million Investment in Cott Corp (NYSE:COT)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 485,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Levin Easterly Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cott by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 10,259,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,351,000 after buying an additional 249,347 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cott by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,630,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,387,000 after buying an additional 1,124,033 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in shares of Cott by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 6,034,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,556,000 after buying an additional 199,274 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Cott by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,093,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,326,000 after buying an additional 242,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cott by 1,141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,973,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,081,000 after buying an additional 2,734,092 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE COT traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Cott Corp has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 731.37 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Harrington purchased 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,124.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cott from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cott from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. CIBC lowered Cott from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.54 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cott in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.15.

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

