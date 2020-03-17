Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 731,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Brightsphere Investment Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSIG. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 72,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSIG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brightsphere Investment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.79.

In other news, CEO Guang Yang purchased 50,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $503,510.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,510.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BSIG traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.90. The company had a trading volume of 987,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,244. Brightsphere Investment Group PLC has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The company has a market cap of $600.68 million, a PE ratio of 1.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average of $9.65.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 1,914.29%. The business had revenue of $207.40 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brightsphere Investment Group PLC will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Brightsphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

About Brightsphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

