Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Purchases 23,002 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,758 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 23,002 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of KB Home worth $6,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 14.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after buying an additional 35,964 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in KB Home by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 57,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 9,033 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in KB Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,797,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KBH shares. Bank of America raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on KB Home to $40.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on KB Home from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.23.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $8,775,338.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,841,796.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KBH traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,342,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,503. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.29. KB Home has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $40.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

