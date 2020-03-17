Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Purchases 42,068 Shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 77.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,198 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,068 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Popular worth $5,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Popular by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 9,582 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Popular by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 49,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Popular by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Popular by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,211,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Popular by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 565,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,567,000 after buying an additional 23,727 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,513,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,773. Popular Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.74.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. Popular had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $619.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Popular Inc will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.44%.

BPOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

