Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Purchases 65 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.3% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,513,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 323,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,726,000 after acquiring an additional 22,428 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 99,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $15.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.39. 18,098,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,369,111. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $235.00 and a twelve month high of $340.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

