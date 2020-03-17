Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $5,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $932,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 87,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period.

VFH stock traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,591. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $47.42 and a 12-month high of $77.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.27.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

