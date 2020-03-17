Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,764 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 17,412 shares during the period. OceanFirst Financial accounts for 1.0% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.71% of OceanFirst Financial worth $9,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,246 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 12,385 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. 61.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OCFC. ValuEngine lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.30.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $33,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William D. Moss sold 6,623 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $155,508.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,730 shares of company stock worth $956,612. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OCFC traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $13.99. 424,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,083. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.89.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $74.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.18 million. On average, equities analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. This is a positive change from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.85%.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

