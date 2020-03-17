Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 10,241 Shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 283,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,241 shares during the quarter. South Jersey Industries makes up 1.0% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $9,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $693,000. 361 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,375,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $428,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 222,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 53,470 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Shares of NYSE SJI traded up $4.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,693,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. South Jersey Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $34.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day moving average is $31.36.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 4.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

