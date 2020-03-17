Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 10,367 Shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,281 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,367 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Bancorpsouth Bank worth $8,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,393,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 225.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30,904 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,634,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,340,000 after purchasing an additional 571,442 shares during the period. Finally, 361 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancorpsouth Bank alerts:

BXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Bancorpsouth Bank from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bancorpsouth Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bancorpsouth Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

NYSE:BXS traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.09. 1,028,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,212. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.40. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $32.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $245.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.60 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

Bancorpsouth Bank Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.