Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 14,450 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,450 shares during the quarter. Ryman Hospitality Properties comprises about 1.1% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $10,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 286.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 907,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,680,000 after acquiring an additional 672,711 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,069,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 34.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,298,000 after acquiring an additional 165,723 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 955,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,816,000 after acquiring an additional 159,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 621,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,867,000 after acquiring an additional 138,061 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RHP traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.31. 2,181,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,092. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.38. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $446.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.74 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.71%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $96.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $93.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

