Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 17,183 Shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,923 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,183 shares during the period. IBERIABANK comprises about 0.9% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of IBERIABANK worth $8,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,658,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,865,000 after acquiring an additional 125,504 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in IBERIABANK by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in IBERIABANK by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 478,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,054,000 after purchasing an additional 14,694 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in IBERIABANK by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 359,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,870,000 after purchasing an additional 46,354 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in IBERIABANK by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 350,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,213,000 after purchasing an additional 23,658 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on IBKC. ValuEngine lowered IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

In other IBERIABANK news, Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 11,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $834,506.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,834 shares in the company, valued at $10,661,616.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBERIABANK stock traded up $4.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,571,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,466. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.98. IBERIABANK Corp has a 12-month low of $33.57 and a 12-month high of $81.86. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.11). IBERIABANK had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $293.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. IBERIABANK’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IBERIABANK Corp will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio is 26.82%.

About IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

