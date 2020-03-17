Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 1,902 Shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Union Bankshares worth $6,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Union Bankshares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Union Bankshares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Bankshares by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Union Bankshares by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Union Bankshares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AUB shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Compass Point cut Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Union Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of Union Bankshares stock traded up $2.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,892. Union Bankshares Corporation has a 1-year low of $19.63 and a 1-year high of $40.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.98.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.70 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%.

Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

