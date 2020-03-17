Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 2,952 Shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its stake in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $7,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 1,442.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 150.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get ALLETE alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALE. Guggenheim raised ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho raised ALLETE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

NYSE ALE traded up $11.89 on Tuesday, reaching $67.17. The company had a trading volume of 730,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.41 and its 200 day moving average is $81.93. ALLETE Inc has a 52-week low of $54.40 and a 52-week high of $88.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $304.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.60 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 14.96%. ALLETE’s quarterly revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ALLETE Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.6175 dividend. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.17%.

In related news, CFO Robert John Adams sold 5,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $432,327.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,879.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.