Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 3,587 Shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,587 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $5,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 15.6% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 10.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth $40,116,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth $591,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup raised VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.02. 13,180,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,054,375. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 116.25 and a current ratio of 116.25. VICI Properties Inc has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $28.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average of $24.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.298 per share. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.41%.

In other news, CFO David Andrew Kieske acquired 9,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.26 per share, for a total transaction of $227,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,471.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 8,300 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $209,492.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,200.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 74,070 shares of company stock worth $1,750,697. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.