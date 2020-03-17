Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 36,017 Shares of Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its position in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,017 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Centerstate Bank worth $8,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSFL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centerstate Bank by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,075,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,709 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 1,148.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 839,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,139,000 after acquiring an additional 160,465 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Centerstate Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $657,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSFL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Centerstate Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Centerstate Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens lowered shares of Centerstate Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Centerstate Bank stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.29. 1,111,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Centerstate Bank Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average is $23.92.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $208.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.77 million. Analysts predict that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Centerstate Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Centerstate Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.29%.

In other news, Director Ernest S. Pinner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. Also, Director David G. Salyers purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.72 per share, for a total transaction of $53,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,988 shares in the company, valued at $354,187.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $534,375 over the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Centerstate Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

