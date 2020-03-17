Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 37,753 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,753 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 1.04% of The Hackett Group worth $5,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,252,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,214,000 after purchasing an additional 132,114 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth $187,000. AJO LP increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 15,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded The Hackett Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded The Hackett Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hackett Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $10.54. The company had a trading volume of 318,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,483. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $69.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.