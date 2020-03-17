Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 44,006 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,612 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 44,006 shares during the quarter. ESCO Technologies makes up about 1.0% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of ESCO Technologies worth $9,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 758,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,170,000 after purchasing an additional 252,598 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 631,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,442,000 after buying an additional 145,199 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,338,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $10,257,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of ESE traded up $9.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.68. 224,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,429. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.07 and a 1 year high of $107.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.01 and its 200-day moving average is $87.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.08.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $171.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.85 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.22%.

In related news, SVP Alyson S. Barclay sold 8,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total value of $890,677.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.