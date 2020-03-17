Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 44,263 Shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 44,263 shares during the quarter. ITT makes up about 0.9% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of ITT worth $8,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITT. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in ITT by 1,851.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in ITT by 555.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITT. Bank of America lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on ITT from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on ITT to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

Shares of ITT stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,726,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,993. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.44. ITT Inc has a one year low of $41.45 and a one year high of $75.56.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $719.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.17 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that ITT Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 17.85%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Read More: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.