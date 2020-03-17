Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 61,686 Shares of Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 473,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 61,686 shares during the period. Atlantica Yield accounts for approximately 1.3% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Atlantica Yield worth $12,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 28,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 74.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Yield during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Yield during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Atlantica Yield stock traded up $3.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,008. Atlantica Yield PLC has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Atlantica Yield had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $213.29 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Yield PLC will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Atlantica Yield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 268.85%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Atlantica Yield from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Atlantica Yield from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlantica Yield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlantica Yield presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

