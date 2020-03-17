Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Trims Position in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,176 shares during the period. Black Hills accounts for approximately 1.0% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $9,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Black Hills by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Black Hills by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Black Hills by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Black Hills by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Black Hills by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Hills alerts:

BKH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Black Hills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.40.

Shares of Black Hills stock traded up $5.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,171. Black Hills Corp has a 1-year low of $53.86 and a 1-year high of $87.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.66 and a 200 day moving average of $77.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $477.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.29 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills Corp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.62%.

In other Black Hills news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $585,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 130,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,166,474.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $505,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 124,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,038,611.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.