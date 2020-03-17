Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 377,843 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Covanta were worth $5,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Covanta by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 227,310 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 52,038 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Covanta by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 35,203 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Covanta in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covanta in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Covanta by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 440,658 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 79,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Covanta alerts:

In other Covanta news, Director Robert S. Silberman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $194,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVA traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,808,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,458. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 167.00 and a beta of 1.22. Covanta Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $18.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.33.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.43 million. Covanta had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Covanta Holding Corp will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. Covanta’s payout ratio is 1,428.57%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Covanta in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Covanta Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.