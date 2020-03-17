Keg Royalties Income Fund (KEG.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on March 31st

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 19th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.
Shares of KEG.UN stock traded down C$1.82 on Tuesday, reaching C$8.65. 83,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,701. The company has a market capitalization of $98.21 million and a P/E ratio of 8.37. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$13.25 and a 12-month high of C$17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.68.
About Keg Royalties Income Fund
See Also: How a Put Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.