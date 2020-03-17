Keg Royalties Income Fund (KEG.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on March 31st

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 19th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of KEG.UN stock traded down C$1.82 on Tuesday, reaching C$8.65. 83,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,701. The company has a market capitalization of $98.21 million and a P/E ratio of 8.37. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$13.25 and a 12-month high of C$17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.68.

About Keg Royalties Income Fund

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

