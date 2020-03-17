KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KKR. Oppenheimer began coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a top pick rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities downgraded KKR & Co Inc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays raised KKR & Co Inc from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.25.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $21.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.72. KKR & Co Inc has a 1 year low of $21.17 and a 1 year high of $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.02.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.15 million. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 47.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $107,360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $233,588.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in KKR & Co Inc by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 83,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the 3rd quarter worth $328,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in KKR & Co Inc by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 355,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,540,000 after purchasing an additional 198,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

