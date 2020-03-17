Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Shares Purchased by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,733 shares during the period. Kontoor Brands comprises approximately 0.9% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.37% of Kontoor Brands worth $8,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KTB. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.4% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 17,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 403.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,623 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 12.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1,526.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $1,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

KTB traded up $3.27 on Tuesday, reaching $29.73. The company had a trading volume of 889,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,576. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.45.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 46.77%. The firm had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.26 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KTB shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.28.

