Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Trading Down 17.6%

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) shares traded down 17.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.20 and last traded at $40.39, 12,336,720 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 108% from the average session volume of 5,937,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.01.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra cut Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Standpoint Research lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $994,593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753,588 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 5,707.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,581,351 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $264,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $308,958,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,061,417 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $523,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,353 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,053,330 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $210,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

