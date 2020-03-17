Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $241.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.19, for a total value of $38,430.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at $282,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total transaction of $298,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at $10,775,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth $694,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LII traded down $10.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $188.05. 31,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,077. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.77 and a 200 day moving average of $244.56. Lennox International has a one year low of $192.00 and a one year high of $298.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 202.30%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Lennox International’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

