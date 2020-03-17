Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Down 15.8%

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) fell 15.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $93.90 and last traded at $94.50, 1,558,075 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 124% from the average session volume of 696,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LBRDK. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $134.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.75.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series C alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.56 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 4th quarter worth about $126,867,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 4th quarter worth about $11,538,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 4th quarter worth about $24,416,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,660,000 after buying an additional 39,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.