Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,446 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Lockheed Martin worth $59,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,419 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 630,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,737,000 after acquiring an additional 255,687 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 380,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,249,000 after buying an additional 225,225 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 444.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,179,000 after buying an additional 195,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9,334.9% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 149,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 147,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.47.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at $614,478.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $30.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $318.83. 2,621,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $394.69. The company has a market capitalization of $92.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $285.00 and a 12-month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

