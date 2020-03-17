Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,848. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.34.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LUNMF shares. ValuEngine downgraded Lundin Mining from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays downgraded Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. CIBC upgraded Lundin Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

