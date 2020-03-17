Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the mining company on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

LUN traded up C$0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$5.45. 1,010,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,252,306. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$4.60 and a 12-month high of C$8.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LUN shares. Raymond James set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.70 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.90 to C$8.40 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. CIBC raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.38.

In related news, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.90, for a total transaction of C$347,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$331,800.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.