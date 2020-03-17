Magellan Aerospace Corp (MAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on March 31st

Magellan Aerospace Corp (TSE:MAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 19th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th.

TSE:MAL traded down C$0.26 on Tuesday, hitting C$6.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,560. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.06 million and a P/E ratio of 4.25. Magellan Aerospace has a one year low of C$5.50 and a one year high of C$19.00.

Get Magellan Aerospace alerts:

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Magellan Aerospace from C$21.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers aero engines products, including engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.