Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.44. 29,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,742. The stock has a market cap of $127.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $5.40.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.53.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

