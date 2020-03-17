Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires 104,092 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,232,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,092 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 2.1% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $147,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 31,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.38.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LOW traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $73.79. 15,228,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,279,441. The company has a market cap of $73.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $126.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.09 and a 200-day moving average of $115.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.