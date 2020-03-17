Maverick Capital Ltd. Decreases Position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,563 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 63,232 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $18,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,750,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,965,000 after buying an additional 1,506,488 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,943,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,486,000 after purchasing an additional 537,112 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,560,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,609,000 after purchasing an additional 489,942 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,471,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,144,000 after purchasing an additional 405,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,049,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,993,000 after purchasing an additional 49,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 26,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total value of $2,845,109.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,186,340 shares in the company, valued at $656,061,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 11,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $1,317,819.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,461.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,046 shares of company stock worth $4,517,963 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.88.

Fortinet stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,564,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,605. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.03. Fortinet Inc has a 12 month low of $68.87 and a 12 month high of $121.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Fortinet had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $614.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

