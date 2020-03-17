Maverick Capital Ltd. Grows Stake in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,444,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the quarter. British American Tobacco comprises 1.5% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.11% of British American Tobacco worth $103,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 567.8% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.69. 4,581,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,574. British American Tobacco PLC has a twelve month low of $29.96 and a twelve month high of $45.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $81.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.6721 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price objective on British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America raised British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised British American Tobacco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

