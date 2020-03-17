Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $25.35 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 428.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,244 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,938 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $25,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,577 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 343.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 629,864 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $181,470,000 after acquiring an additional 487,907 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,216,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,569,000 after acquiring an additional 273,483 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,257,053 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $369,235,000 after acquiring an additional 252,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 685,197 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $201,393,000 after acquiring an additional 248,358 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COST stock traded up $23.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $306.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,926,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,030. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $233.05 and a one year high of $325.26. The firm has a market cap of $133.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COST. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Nomura increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.20.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

