Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $33.78 Million Stock Position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its stake in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,158,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 896,644 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of KKR & Co Inc worth $33,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 34,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,399,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,511,000 after buying an additional 2,183,777 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,900,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $172,118,000 after buying an additional 53,942 shares in the last quarter. Enstar Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the fourth quarter worth $21,362,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KKR traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $21.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,814,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,978,884. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.72. KKR & Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $34.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.15 million. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 47.50%. KKR & Co Inc’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $233,588.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $107,360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co Inc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

