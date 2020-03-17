Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $338 Million Stock Holdings in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its stake in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,991,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,966,180 shares during the quarter. DXC Technology accounts for 4.9% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $338,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 311.7% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DXC shares. ValuEngine cut DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $36.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on DXC Technology to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

Shares of NYSE DXC traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,496,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,678,951. DXC Technology Co has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $67.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -1.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day moving average is $31.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.98% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Co will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is currently 10.07%.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

