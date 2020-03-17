Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $58.88 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 408.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,534 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,393 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 0.9% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $58,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $25.78 on Tuesday, reaching $311.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,093,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,443,560. The firm has a market cap of $162.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $253.89 and a fifty-two week high of $386.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $354.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 27.72%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $322.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.20.

In other Adobe news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,470.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.56, for a total transaction of $970,680.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 42,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,850,309.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,445 shares of company stock worth $20,145,641 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

