Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $64.46 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 830.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,076,938 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 961,204 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 0.9% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $64,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Intel by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $5.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.08. 52,053,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,838,730. The stock has a market cap of $232.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.68 and a 200-day moving average of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $569,898.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,260. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

