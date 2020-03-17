Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $18.37 Million in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $18,370,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Chipotle Mexican Grill as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,010.00 price target (up previously from $890.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $861.15.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total value of $62,905,272.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at $29,448,259.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 430,019 shares of company stock valued at $377,445,113 in the last 90 days. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMG traded down $47.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $524.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,504,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,392. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $823.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $819.97. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $520.00 and a 52-week high of $940.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.52 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

