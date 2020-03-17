Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $22.44 Million in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 305,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $22,436,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.39% of Williams-Sonoma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSM stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.05. 2,523,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,087. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $77.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 43.05%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $1,112,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,758,951.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $68.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.28.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

