Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $39.42 Million in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 621,043 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,418,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,600,128 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $291,970,000 after buying an additional 322,659 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Western Digital by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,337,663 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $211,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,122 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,516,768 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $96,270,000 after purchasing an additional 23,738 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 22.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,211,362 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $72,246,000 after purchasing an additional 220,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,141,721 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $71,894,000 after purchasing an additional 25,186 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WDC traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.05. 10,187,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,573,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.17. Western Digital Corp has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.49%.

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 4,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $314,633.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $278,800.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,634 shares of company stock worth $2,757,633. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WDC shares. Longbow Research increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.12.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

